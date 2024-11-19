This Morro Bay park is getting a makeover. Here's what you can expect

Franklin Riley Park in Morro Bay was named after Franklin Riley who founded the city in the 1870s. Now, the park is going through a makeover with some new updates.

“I just like the idea that it would be refurbished and a nice place to walk the dog,” said Cory Verbin of Morro Bay.

The city-owned open space park off Morro Avenue was established as Franklin Riley Park in 2017. Now, seven years later, it’s getting a facelift with the help of multiple organizations including the Morro Bay Historical Society.

“They are also contributing some interpretative panels that will inform the public about the park and who Franklin Riley was and the rock in the middle of the park,” said Carlos Mendoza, Morro Bay Public Works Department Maintenance Division Manager.

California Conservation Corps members will be helping construct the ADA-accessible trail.

“They are helping us with the trail and providing one week of in-kind labor,” Mendoza said.

One of the project’s goals is to keep the park as natural as possible.

“Our intent is not to put a paved asphalt or concrete path. It will be decomposed granite,” Mendoza said.

Grant funding and donated labor are expected to cover the cost of the $60,000 project.

Last week, the old trail along the cliff edge was removed.

“For safety reasons, we’re moving that trail,” Mendoza said.

The park will have three separate entrances.

“There are two at each end of the park and we have one at the center of the park that will have the nice big boulder,” Mendoza said.

Larry Stekl says he walks his dogs daily at the park.

“Suki gets her walk and our golden retriever, Leo, gets his walk and we pretty much just loop around,” Stekl said, adding that he’s excited about the updated park. “It needs to be spruced up a bit."

Mendoza says the project is expected to be completed by December 5.