Tibetan monks tour Central Coast in Morro Bay, Paso Robles

A group of Tibetan Monks started another tour of the Central Coast, spreading their message of peace, kindness, wisdom, and compassion, along with Tibetan arts and culture.

The Tibetan Sacred Arts Tour from the Drepung Gomang Monastery in India is back on the Central Coast this week. They will be performing sand mandala ceremonies, meditation sessions, painting rocks with sacred meditative symbols, and much more at Let’s Get Tuned Sound & Yoga Studio on Market Avenue in Morro Bay Monday-Thursday.

The tour will support refugee monks in South India for food, health and hygiene, as well as education facilities for the monk students.

“They have 2,000 monks. They use (the donations) for food, clothes, or medicine. The schools also use it. There are many people that help and support us,” said Geshe Choeden, the leader of the Tibetan Sacred Arts Tour.

“In the yoga tradition and the Buddhist tradition, the core values are compassion, right? We do these practices of yoga and sound healing to be more compassionate with ourselves, to be more patient and loving with others, and that is part of their mission. It ties in perfectly; just raising the vibration of love and kindness among all beings,” said Natalie Teichmann, co-owner of Let’s Get Tuned Sound and Yoga Studio in Morro Bay.

Opening blessings begin at 9:30a.m. daily. The Tibetan Sacred Arts Tour will head to Paso Robles on Friday at EarthTones Gifts, Gallery & Center for Healing and Allegretto.