Top Dog Cafe Bar in Morro Bay reopens with a new owner

Top Dog Café Bar, along Main Street in Morro Bay, is back open.

“To be honest, I love this town and how people are. Everyone is stopping by to say hi, and I love that,” said Jesus Reyes, Top Dog Café Bar owner.

Reyes is the new owner of Top Dog Café Bar, previously Top Dog Coffee House. The new family-owned business opened three weeks ago. Reyes acquired the shop earlier this year.

“I talked to my brother and family, and they said, why don’t we open a coffee shop? So we searched around, and we have this opportunity to do that,” Reyes said.

Located on Main Street, the business is about a block away from the former Morro Bay Butcher & Deli location where Nautical Bean, another local coffee shop, is set to open next month.

Reyes says he plans to hold a hard opening soon for Top Dog Café Bar.

“We have the same food menu as before, but right now I’m working on what customers like, so I’m open to hearing everything,” Reyes said.

The café is open to more than just people.

“When they bring the dogs, I love to see the pets. We are open to having more pets, not just dogs,” Reyes said.