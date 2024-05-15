Toro Coast Preserve conservation project needs your help to complete its second phase

A group of conservation organizations is raising funds to preserve a large section of land in the Morro Bay area.

The Toro Coast Preserve conservation project, involving the Morro Bay Open Space Alliance, Cayucos Land Conservancy and the Land Conservancy of SLO County, is divided into three phases. The first phase, which is completed, involved acquiring and conserving 350 acres along the beach between Morro Bay and Cayucos, including the dog beach.

“Being a dog lover. I think it’s a wonderful idea. Being able to walk all the way over to Cayucos without getting on the highway would just be phenomenal. We would really enjoy it,” said Cynthia Wilkins, Morro Bay resident.

The project is in its second phase now, which involves fundraising for about 750 acres of grassland and woodland along Alva Paul Canyon down to Morro Bay at Del Mar Park.

The total cost for phase two is $5.5 million for phase two. Five million dollars in state grants has already been pledged; however, the project needs $500,000 to fulfill the community participation requirement of the grants. The goal is to close escrow this summer.

“Even though the closing date is aggressive, I believe these experienced partner organizations will succeed in raising the money. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity all of them are determined to achieve,” said Deputy Director Daniel Bohlman, Land Conservancy of San Luis Obispo County.

The third and final phase of the project consists of purchasing the last 700 acres including the Chevron Shore Plant. Once all three phases are complete, San Luis Obispo County will establish a regional park on the land, preserving it for public use including camping, trails and dog beach access.

“Great facility to be opened. It’s been closed to all of us for years. Like I said, the turkeys are there. The coyotes are there. It would be nice to be able to mountain bike up there,” said Robert Fraser, Morro Bay resident. “Having a park would be outstanding.”

Robert Fraser has lived in Morro Bay since 1978. I asked him how often he would take advantage of the regional park.

“I live 200 yards away, so daily," he said. "It would be very nice.”

“Obviously, we all want to conserve the beauty of this area because it’s one of a kind. Just from living here for four years, it’s paradise. I would never want to live anywhere else,” Wilkins added.

For more information on the Toro Coast Preserve conservation project, click here.