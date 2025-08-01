Trump administration revokes approval of ocean areas designated for offshore wind

Offshore wind has been a big area of concern for Morro Bay residents for years.

"It takes a lot of fishing grounds away," said Tom Hafer, a Morro Bay fisherman.

This week, the Trump administration has taken steps to stop it. Something many local fishermen support.

"Just leave us alone and get out of California, because we don't want you here," Hafer said.

In a statement, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management announced it is "De-designating over 3.5 million acres of unleased federal waters previously targeted for offshore wind development across the Gulf of America, Gulf of Maine, the New York Bight, California, Oregon, and the Central Atlantic."

However, locally, the Morro Bay Wind Energy Area already has three established leases.

The American Clean Power Association represents all three lessees.

A representative said in an email that the existing leases will not be impacted, adding, "The proposed federal interference with private economic activity is unprecedented and creates a troubling challenge for critical energy infrastructure investment of any kind — especially at a time of increasing energy demand. Offshore wind energy promises stable electricity pricing, good-paying jobs and grid reliability for California."

As a strong opponent of offshore wind, React Alliance states this is only the beginning.

"Don't be fooled. Know that this is an ongoing fight, and join us, and help us fight it because guaranteed public response, public opinion is hugely important to these guys," said Mandy Davis, the president of React Alliance.