Tuberculosis cases increasing in San Luis Obispo County. Here's what health officials are saying

Cases of tuberculosis are increasing in San Luis Obispo County and after more than a decade of case counts in single digits, in 2023, the county saw 10 cases of active TB.

Of those 10 cases from last year, public health officials say many have carried over into 2024. “Treatment typically takes six to nine months,” said Dr. Rick Rosen, deputy health officer, SLO County.

Health officials say a majority of the cases are in people in northern San Luis Obispo County. They say people who are exposed to someone with active tuberculosis first develop latent TB, which does not show symptoms and cannot spread to others.

“One of the big concerns I have is about latent tuberculosis,” Dr. Rosen said.

About 85 percent of TB cases in California are caused by latent TB developing into an active case and Dr. Rosen says if you’ve been out of the country, it doesn’t hurt to get tested since you won’t show symptoms right away.

“Primarily spread via coughing and sharing the same air space with someone who has TB in their lungs,” Dr. Rosen said.

Symptoms of active tuberculosis include severe or bloody coughing, night sweats, fever and weight loss. Dr. Brian Roberts with Med Stop urgent care center in San Luis Obispo says latent TB can stay dormant in people for long periods of time before its noticed.

“The latent version that bug can stay dormant almost hibernating if you will in your lung for years or decades,” said Dr. Brian Roberts, medical director, Med Stop urgent care center.

When your immune system suppresses over time either by age or other diseases, Dr. Roberts says that’s when the change can happen. “The bug then takes advantage and regrows and then you become ill later from a bug that’s been sleeping in your body for decades,” Dr. Roberts said.

