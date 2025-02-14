Valentine's Day spending expected to reach a record high this year

If you’re purchasing anything for Valentine’s Day this year, then you are contributing to the record $27.5 billion expected to be spent on the holiday this year in the U.S. That’s according to the National Retail Federation (NRF), which states this is nearly $2 billion more than last year.

“I think it’s a lot more guys buying for girls than girls buying for guys so far,” said Christine Ridout, Morro Made owner.

According to the NRF, the most popular gift categories this year include candy, flowers, greeting cards, an evening out, and jewelry.

“Right now, I’ve noticed a lot more candles are moving during the Valentine’s season. We have the most wonderful chocolate from a local chocolatier, jewelry, and cards,” Ridout said.

The NRF reports shoppers plan to spend an average of $189, up four dollars from last year.

“We have a wide variety of gifts that are made by local artisans,” Ridout said.

According to the NRF, 56% of Americans plan to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Jhan Napoli has owned Bayfront Inn for three years and says he’s always fully booked during Valentine’s Day, and this weekend is no different.

“We are full. We are very full,” Napoli said.

He says people from all over visit Morro Bay during Valentine’s Day, which he credits to the location.

“The area. The water. The bay,” Napoli said.