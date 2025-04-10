Vistra withdraws BESS proposal from City of Morro Bay

Vistra is withdrawing its application for a proposed battery energy storage system (BESS) facility at the old Morro Bay power plant.

The company informed the City of Morro Bay of its decision in a letter dated April 4.

Back in October, a Vistra spokesperson told community reporter Sophia Villalba they had paused the application with the City citing “timelines and consideration processes that would add at least 18 months of municipal review prior to any preliminary vote.”

At the time, the Texas-based company said it would be going to the state for approval of the project under Assembly Bill 205.

Passed back in 2022, it allows energy companies to bypass local jurisdictions, like city councils, for approval of energy projects.

The proposed project called for a 600MW lithium-ion battery facility, which would be enough to power 450,000 homes.

The City of Morro Bay is currently under a two-year urgency ordinance prohibiting the acceptance or processing of new BESS projects in the city. This urgency ordinance will give the City two years to develop a permanent ordinance.

According to City Manager Yvonne Kimball, neither an urgency ordinance nor a permanent ordinance would prevent the California Energy Commission from approving a BESS facility in Morro Bay.

Sophia has been covering this story for more than a year