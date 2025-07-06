Volunteers clean up Morro Bay after Fourth of July celebrations

Following Friday night's Fourth of July celebrations in Morro Bay, community members regrouped to beautify the area on Saturday morning.

The Morro Bay National Estuary Program hosted its annual post-July Fourth clean-up this weekend, encouraging volunteers to pick up litter throughout the city and prevent it from becoming marine debris.

Organizers told KSBY that Saturday's clean-up not only helped the environment, but also beautified the Central Coast.

"[There's] all sorts of trash that's really high in bacteria and makes our town look trashy. And, you know, it makes the waters unclean," Forest Lurz, the education and outreach coordinator for the Morro Bay National Estuary Program, said. "By picking up the litter and making sure that it's properly disposed of, we're making sure that our town stays beautiful, and that the water stays clean as well."

Several other post-July-Fourth clean-ups were also hosted across the Central Coast on Saturday, including ones in Santa Barbara, Cayucos, and Pirates Cove.