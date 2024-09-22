Volunteers participated in the Creeks to Coast Cleanup at Bayshore Bluffs Park

Dozens of volunteers were at the Bayshore Bluffs Park in Morro Bay Saturday morning for the countywide Creeks to Coast Cleanup.

“What we’re doing is picking up weeds, cleaning up seagull droppings," said Bill Luffee, Friends of the Morro Bay Harbor Department president. "We’re also going to be taking out dilapidated kayaks and boats that are in here to try and organize this a little bit better for the public."

George Arestotiles and his wife are visiting from San Diego and wanted to take part in the action.

“We come up at least once or twice a year, so we wanted to contribute to the community," Arestotiles said. "We’re here for three months."

Some community members scrubbed the park seating areas.

“We live in a coastal community and that means there’s a lot of moss and bird poop on everything, so here we are cleaning it off so people can enjoy themselves when they sit,” said Joe Michaels, Morro Bay resident.

For Joe Michaels, it was a morning well spent.

“My wife and I are always out in these parks, so any opportunity we get to come out and help clean out feels like a good opportunity,” Michaels said.

The stairway down to the water also got a huge facelift.

“Basically, pulling the overgrown weeds and clearing it," said Larry Stekl, Morro Bay resident. "It was kind of covering this area so that’s been taken care of and then at some point grab some buckets of water and scrub the deck a little bit."

Jennifer Marshall drove from Ventura County for this event.

“I love Morro Bay," Marshall said. "I love the people."

Marshall and her husband picked up trash along the beach.

“We collected trash, styrofoam, plastic, [and] shoes,” said Marshall.

The most common items found during Creeks to Coast Cleanups in San Luis Obispo County are cigarette butts, plastic pieces, and food wrappers.