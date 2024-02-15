Water at Morro Bay fish cleaning station turned off at beginning of year

The water at the fish cleaning station located at Morro Bay’s boat launch area was running again Wednesday after being off since the beginning of the year.

After a KSBY News viewer sent in a news tip asking why the water had been turned off, KSBY News reporter Sophia Villalba reached out to the Harbor Department.

Officials said the water at the fish cleaning station was turned off once fishing season closed on December 31. They said another reason for the water being shut off is to preserve the facility due to an increase in people washing their dishes in the sinks, leading to clogged pipes.

At the beginning of the day on Wednesday, the water was off. After looking into this story, a city maintenance worker came out to clean the fish station and the water was turned back on. According to Harbor Patrol, the fish cleaning station is typically cleaned once a week.

Fisherman Bob Hardy says he’s glad Morro Bay has a public fish cleaning station.

“They’ve maintained it pretty well. I’ve been surprised when I see them out here with some sort of a pressure sprayer. It’s wonderful. It’s far better than taking all the fish home,” said Hardy, an Atascadero resident.

City maintenance officials were unavailable for comment Wednesday to speak on why the water was turned back on.