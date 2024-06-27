What to expect at this weekend's Morro Bay Marine Swap Meet

The Morro Bay Marine Swap Meet will be held at the Maritime Museum parking lot this Saturday, June 29.

The event is hosted by the Friends of the Morro Bay Harbor Department, Morro Bay Maritime Museum, and Morro Bay Youth Sailing Foundation and gives community members an opportunity to buy and sell marine-related items at a discounted price. There will be around 40 vendors.

“You’ll have things from as big as a sailboat, kayaks, fishing lures, scuba gear, surfboards anything marine-related,” said Bill Luffee, Friends of the Morro Bay Harbor Department President.

Event proceeds will directly support three local nonprofits that give back to the Morro Bay community.

“The primary proceeds will go to the Friends of the Morro Bay Harbor Department. What we do, our mission, is to provide supplemental funding for harbor needs that is not met in the traditional budget that the harbor department has,” Luffee said.

The Morro Bay Marine Swap Meet runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Morro Bay Maritime Museum. For more information on the event, click here.