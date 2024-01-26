Why some Morro Bay residents are suing SLO County over a proposed coastal trail

Some residents who live along Toro Lane in Morro Bay have filed a lawsuit against San Luis Obispo County over a planned coastal trail that would run along their road.

The 1.25-mile pathway would link Cayucos to Morro Bay. Currently, the only available bike route between the two communities is along the shoulder of Highway 1.

Some residents along Toro Lane say when they bought their homes in the early 2000s, they were aware of the public easement allowing people to use their street to access the coastline.

“That was what we bought into. Now, according to the county, it’s no longer. That language is going to be something like a public thoroughfare from Cayucos to Morro Bay. That’s what we’re concerned about, the burden of the easement has increased greatly without our permission, without any discussion. We consider that government overreach,” said Jim Shuler, Toro Lane resident.

In a statement to KSBY, the San Luis Obispo County Counsel said in part, “The easement allows for “unlimited pedestrian volume” and was a permit requirement when the previous property owner converted an old motel at this location into a residential subdivision.”

The California Transportation Commission approved a $7.4 million grant back in 2022 that will fund the construction of the trail.

Some residents say they're concerned about safety if the trail runs along Toro Lane.

“When they bring e-bikes going 30 miles an hour down a street that’s narrower than a public lane with two-way traffic. You have trash trucks, dump trucks, you have fire trucks, ambulances. We have two-way traffic, dog walkers, you have bicyclists. When someone is pulling out of their driveway and they’re not going to see what’s happening, I think there’s going to be a serious accident,” Shuler said.

The San Luis Obispo County Counsel added, “The suggestion that the Morro Bay to Cayucos connector trail cannot use Toro Lane is a little ridiculous… This pathway creates an important corridor for public safety as an alternative to Highway 1.”

Shuler says the original plan called for the coastal trail to run along Highway 1 in a protected lane, but two years ago, he says he found out through a newspaper article that the plans had changed and the trail would be going through his neighborhood.

“We would just like to see the county go back to the original plan. The plan that had been approved, the plan that has total support and that is safe, that’s already had an environmental impact report. We’d love to do that. Our concern is the reason they are not doing that is to save some money,” Shuler said.

Despite concerns from those on Toro Lane, residents who live nearby say they are looking forward to the trail.

“A lot of the permanent residents are very excited about it because it’s been a long time coming and it would be a wonderful addition,” said Melanie Alpert, Morro Bay resident.

The project is currently awaiting a hearing with the California Coastal Commission.