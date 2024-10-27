Witches and warlocks paddleboard through Morro Bay during annual Halloween event

Morro Bay residents may have been surprised to see the water filled with witches on paddleboards on Saturday afternoon.

The unusual sight can be attributed to the annual Witches and Warlocks Paddle, which invites community members to dress in their spookiest costumes and paddleboard through Morro Bay.

Organizers say the event started in 2013 as a birthday party celebration and has since grown to welcome hundreds of participants a year.

"Being out there on the water with all these warlocks and witches, it just brings you a lot of joy," Holly Lyle, an Atascadero resident, told KSBY. "Sometimes the photos don't even do it justice— just that sense of community of having a good time."

If you missed the Witches and Warlocks Paddle this year, you may be able to catch it next year. The event usually takes place the weekend before Halloween.