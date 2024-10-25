Witches on the water in Morro Bay

The annual Witches and Warlocks Paddle in Morro Bay takes place on Saturday, October 26th.

The Witches Paddle started in 2013 as a birthday party celebration and since then has grown to attract hundreds of people every year. Laura Holderness has taken part in the previous four Witches Paddles in Morro Bay saying it’s a family tradition.

“We love to dress up, go out, and paddle the bay and I love the sense of comradery that comes out when you go. You get the fresh air, a little exercise, you get to dress up and have fun,” said Laura Holderness, San Luis Obispo resident.

Holderness says so many people come out every year, surrounding the bay and cheering them on.

“Everybody tries to do their best witch impression, and everybody follows along. You can hear it echoing throughout the bay. It’s pretty cool,” Holderness said.

The Witches and Warlocks Paddle is happening Saturday at 2 p.m. with the launch at Coleman Park.