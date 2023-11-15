Navy warship reportedly shoots down drone near Yemen

The USS Thomas Hudner shot down a drown over the Red Sea, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

This is the second time in as many weeks that a U.S. Navy warship has shot down a drone that was believed to be from Yemen.

It's unclear who launched the latest drone that was shot down. However, a U.S. official told the Associated Press that the drone launched last week came from Houthi rebels in Yemen.

The Houthis are a Zaydi Shiite movement that has been battling the Sunni-majority government in Yemen since 2004, according to the Wilson Center.

In October, a U.S. Navy warship intercepted missiles launched from Yemen. The U.S. believes the missiles were launched by Houthi rebels, potentially targeting Israel.

SEE MORE: US drone shot down by Yemen's Houthi rebels, officials say

Tensions are high in the Middle East as Israel strikes Gaza in retaliation for a surprise attack on Oct. 7 that led to about 1,200 Israeli deaths.

Israel said on Monday that special forces entered the al-Shifa Hospital Complex in Gaza. Israel Defense Forces say they have intelligence that Hamas has a military command center under the hospital.

The Biden administration said on Wednesday that it did not approve the mission, but noted that Israel had not asked for U.S. input on similar missions in the past.

Humanitarian groups say hundreds of civilians remain in the hospital.

"We do not support striking a hospital from the air, and we do not want to see a firefight in the hospital where innocent people, helpless people, sick people are simply trying to get the medical care that they deserve — not to be caught in a crossfire," said National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby.

The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry reports that more than 11,000 Palestinians have been killed since the start of the conflict.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com