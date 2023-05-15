NBA star Ja Morant suspended after another gun video on social media

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is suspended after another video of him with a gun appeared on social media.

The video was streamed live on Instagram Saturday. It was captured and made its rounds online over the following days.

"We are aware of the social media video involving Ja Morant. He is suspended from all team activities pending league review. We have no further comment at this time," said the Grizzlies in a statement.

The video of Morant was streamed live from his friend Davonte Pack’s account. The two were in a car jamming to music, and Morant can be seen briefly holding up a handgun.

In March, Morant was suspended eight games without pay for a previous incident, where he live-streamed on camera with a gun while intoxicated at a Denver nightclub. He also entered a counseling program in Florida following that incident.

Morant had previously issued an apology and met with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to discuss his conduct before returning to the court.

Whatever measures the league will take after this second incident remains to be seen.

