Nearly 1 million pressure cookers recalled by Best Buy after injuries

Best Buy is issuing a recall of almost 1 million pressure cookers sold by the store, citing reports of burns as the cause.

The inner pots for the appliances are also being recalled. The machines have reportedly caused hot food and liquids to come out and burn users.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said the pressure cookers have volume markings that are not correct for the inner pot, causing users to overfill the pot which can cause hot liquid or food to be ejected when the appliance is vented.

The recall covers at least 930,000 units sold by Best Buy for Insignia Multi-Function Pressure Cookers with model numbers NS-MC60SS8, NS-MC60SS9, or NS-MC80SS9, and inner cooker pots with model numbers NS-MCRP6NS9 and NS-MCRP6SS9, which are sold separately as replacements.

USCPSC said the inner cooker pots are black with a non-stick coating, and they have embossed markings showing cup and liter measurements.

Consumers are asked to immediately cease use of the pressure cookers and contact Best Buy to get a free replacement for the inner pot, along with a floating locking valve that signals pressure is building up.

The appliances were sold at Best Buy stores across the U.S. and online at www.bestbuy.com and www.amazon.com, between October 2017 and June 2023, and were sold for somewhere between $50 and $120 each.

