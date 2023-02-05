New retro arcade bar opens in Downtown San Luis Obispo

A new retro arcade bar held its grand opening in Downtown San Luis Obispo on Saturday.

After a soft opening two months ago, BA Start Competitive Arcade and Taproom marked its grand opening by having the DeLorean from the movie 'Back to the Future' on display outside the bar located at 647 Higuera St. The event Saturday also served as a fundraiser for the Michael J. Fox Foundation and The White Stag Youth Leadership program.

The retro themed arcade has pool tables, classic arcades, pinball, air hockey, ping pong, board games and more. The owners say all the machines work on tokens because they wanted to stay on the retro theme.

Rob & Sarah Peterson, owners of BA Start Arcade, say, "We have a lot of notable players that have started playing here, and we have one player that's ranked ninth in the world in pole position and we have another pinball player that's going after the world record. So, I mean, we're cultivating a community here of competitive gamers. I just I want to thank the community for just welcoming us." "Yeah. I mean, around the holidays, I've heard it 100 times from everybody. SLO needed this."

On March 30, the arcade is hosting an Operation Board Game Tournament for Doctors Awareness Day. A full schedule of events on their website and social media channels will also be released soon.