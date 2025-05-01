New traffic circle installed at Arroyo Grande High School entrance

A new traffic circle is in place at Arroyo Grande High School at the entrance on Fair Oaks Avenue.

Officials say the traffic circle is designed to enhance safety and improve traffic flow for students, staff, and the surrounding community.

Previously, vehicles exiting the high school parking lot could not legally make a left turn onto Fair Oaks Avenue.

The new traffic circle allows drivers to turn westbound onto Fair Oaks Avenue.

This improvement is part of Arroyo Grande's broader efforts to manage traffic flow in anticipation of the upcoming Traffic Way Bridge Replacement Project.

“The installation of this traffic circle is an important step in supporting our goal of making the Traffic Way Bridge Replacement Project as smooth as possible for residents, students, and commuters,” said Shannon Sweeney, City Engineer.

Officials say once the bridge closes for construction in mid-May, detours will be in effect. The city is taking proactive steps, such as installing this traffic circle, to help reduce congestion through the Arroyo Grande Village.

