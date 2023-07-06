Watch Now
1 arson, 5 arrests, 11 dumpster fires: Lompoc police activity from a busy Fourth holiday

KSBY
Posted at 6:43 PM, Jul 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-05 21:44:19-04

The Lompoc Police Department responded to 624 calls between June 30 and July 5, 100 of which were related to fireworks, the department said. Eighty-one officers initiated action and gave one citation for illegal fireworks.

The Lompoc Police Department released a breakdown of their activity from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. on July 4 and 5. Here are those numbers:

  • 97 events created
  • More than 40 fireworks calls
  • 11 dumpster fires
  • 10 police reports
  • Five arrests
  • Three backyard fires of residential trees or fences
  • One count of arson
