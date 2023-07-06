1 arson, 5 arrests, 11 dumpster fires: Lompoc police activity from a busy Fourth holiday

The Lompoc Police Department responded to 624 calls between June 30 and July 5, 100 of which were related to fireworks, the department said. Eighty-one officers initiated action and gave one citation for illegal fireworks.
The Lompoc Police Department released a breakdown of their activity from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. on July 4 and 5. Here are those numbers:
- 97 events created
- More than 40 fireworks calls
- 11 dumpster fires
- 10 police reports
- Five arrests
- Three backyard fires of residential trees or fences
- One count of arson