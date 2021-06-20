4 U.S. men's golfers qualify for Tokyo Olympics

Four U.S. men's golfers are officially qualified for the Tokyo Olympics.

With qualification for the Olympic tournament being based on the World Golf Ranking, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele and Bryson DeChambeau are all eligible to head to Tokyo if they so choose. Dustin Johnson, the No. 1 ranked U.S. golfer, opted not to make the trip to Tokyo in March.

Thomas, 28, is the No. 3 ranked golfer in the world. The Louisville native is a two-time PGA Player of the Year, a former FedEx Cup Champion and a PGA Championship winner. He also finished in fourth place at the 2020 Masters Tournament.

Morikawa, like Thomas, also has a PGA Championship under his belt. Just 23 years old at the time of his major victory last August, Morikawa became the third-youngest golfer to win the PGA Championship since stroke play was introduced to the PGA in 1958.

DeChambeau, often referred to as "The Scientist" due to his eccentric personality, figures to be one of the most intriguing golfers potentially headed to Tokyo. Known for his monster drives, the 27-year-old has become a must-watch competitor on the teeing ground. DeChambeau won the U.S. Open in 2020 and has eight additional PGA Tour wins to his name.

Of the four qualified golfers, Schauffele is the only one without a major championship victory, though he has come tantalizingly close several times. The 27-year-old finished in second place at both the 2019 Masters Tournament and the 2018 British Open. He also finished third at the U.S. Open in 2019.

Thomas, Morikawa, Schauffele and DeChambeau each need to accept their invites to Tokyo in order to compete at the men's Olympic golf competition, which is set to begin on Thursday, July 29. The next golfer in line to compete in Tokyo if any of Thomas, Morikawa, Schauffele or DeChambeau opt not to participate would be Patrick Cantlay, who's currently ranked No. 7 in the world.