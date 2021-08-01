Alec Yoder eyes first U.S. men's gymnastics medal in Tokyo

The first of three nights of gymnastics event finals begin Sunday in Tokyo, including the men's pommel horse and floor and women's vault and uneven bars.

Even without Simone Biles, who has withdrawn from her first three event finals, the United States has a strong shot to earn at least one medal in three of the events.

On pommel horse, Alec Yoder is likely the men's team's best chance at a medal in Tokyo. Yoder, 24, finished fourth in qualification with a 15.200, but the top three competitors tied with a 15.266.

Jade Carey leads the way on vault after putting up a 15.166 in qualifications, but improved that to a 15.200 in the all-around final. She'll be joined by veteran MyKayla Skinner, who was fourth in qualifications behind Biles, Carey and Brazil's Rebeca Andrade, but initially could not advance to the final due to the two-per-country rule.

Individual all-around gold medalist Suni Lee returns to action on bars, her signature event, tonight. She earned a 15.300 in both qualifications and the all-around and is expected to vie for the event title with Belgium's Nina Derwael, who scored a 15.366 in qualifications.

Yul Moldauer will also compete for the U.S. on floor after tying for sixth in qualifications.

STREAM

Follow along below for results.

Men's Floor Exercise

Yul Moldauer competing

Women's Vault

Jade Carey and MyKayla Skinner competing

Men's Pommel Horse

Alec Yoder competing

Women's Uneven bars

Suni Lee competing