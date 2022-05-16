Watch
Amber Heard expected to resume testimony in Depp libel trial

Amber Heard
Steve Helber/AP
Actor Amber Heard talks to her attorneys during a break, in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., Monday May 2, 2022. Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool)
Posted at 5:55 AM, May 16, 2022
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Amber Heard is expected to take the witness stand Monday for a third day of testimony in a libel suit filed against her by her ex-husband, Johnny Depp.

The high-profile trial is resuming after a one-week hiatus. Jurors have already heard four weeks of testimony.

Heard has already spent two days on the witness stand, and still has not been cross-examined by Depp’s lawyers.

Heard told jurors she was physically and sexually abused by Depp on multiple occasions. He denies any abuse.

Depp is suing Heard for libel over an op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”

His lawyers say he was defamed even though the article never mentions him.

