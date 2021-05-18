Andrew Brown Jr.: DA to address state investigation into fatal police shooting Tuesday

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — On Tuesday, a local district attorney will discuss a North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) probe into the fatal police shooting of Andrew Brown Jr.

District Attorney Andrew Womble will hold a press conference Tuesday morning as calls for the public release of police-worn body camera footage from the shooting continue to grow.

Brown was fatally shot in his vehicle by deputies with the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Department on April 21 as they attempted to serve a narcotics warrant at his home. While the video has not been released publicly, a judge ordered that Brown's family and attorneys could privately view the footage last week.

After viewing the footage last week, attorneys for Brown's family said that the video contradicts claims made by the sheriff's department that Brown was driving his vehicle toward deputies during the incident. Instead, they say the video shows him attempting to drive away to avoid police gunshots.

Womble's comments on Tuesday will come after nearly an entire month of peaceful protests in Elizabeth City. Demonstrators have been calling for the full release of body cam footage.

On Monday night, protesters in Elizabeth City made their voices heard.

"I hope they'll release the tape," one resident said.

"I hope that (Womble) will recuse himself from the investigation," Elizabeth City resident Jessie Colombo said.

Colombo has hit the streets with protesters often since Brown's death.

"To put pressure on the department to put out the tape. The actual footage — not edited footage," she said.

Keith Rivers, the president of the Pasquotank NAACP, said the organization is anxiously awaiting Womble's remarks on Tuesday.

"We want justice," Rivers said. "We're going to stay optimistic even though we don't have reason."

The Pasquotank NAACP is demanding the resignation of Sheriff Tommy Wooten II and the firing of the deputies involved in Brown's death.

Initially, seven deputies were put on administrative leave after Brown's fatal shooting. On April 29, four deputies were put back on duty after Wooten said they did not fire weapons. Three deputies are still on leave.

Along with those demands, Rivers said the NAACP is also requesting a community citizen-police review board with subpoena power.

"At this time, the trust has been breached," Rivers said. "By having community persons, citizens of the community involved in the process, we can go in now and say, 'Hey, when something is done like this, you have people already at the table who have an insight to this.'"

The NAACP says they will continue marching and peacefully protesting to get their message across.

"We're going to continue to show this county that we're not going away," Rivers said. "This is not a small issue."

Womble's news conference is expected to start at 11 a.m. ET Tuesday at the Public Safety Building in Elizabeth City.

This story was originally published by Zak Dahlheimer on Scripps station WTKR in Norfolk, Virginia.