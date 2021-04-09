Chauvin trial: Chief medical examiner expected to testify on Floyd's cause of death

UPDATE, 10:30 a.m. ET: Prosecutors started Friday calling forensic pathologist Dr. Lindsey Thomas to talk about the death investigation into George Floyd.

WARNING: The video clips above and this story contains language and descriptions of situations that may be difficult to hear or read.

Thomas says their investigation into someone's death includes knowing a person's health background, what their current situation was at the time of death, in addition to the physical body.

She was contacted by the state to provide her expert opinion on Floyd's case. She has consulted as an expert on death cases dozens of times across several states. She did not ask to be paid for her work on the Floyd case.

"You (state prosecutors) reached out to me and I knew this was going to be important. And I felt like I had something to offer and I wanted to do what I could to explain what I think happened," Thomas said when asked why she was not being paid for her work on this case.

"In this case, I believe the primary mechanism of death was asphyxiation caused by low levels of oxygen," Thomas said. She said this is a case where the heart and lungs stopped working at the same time.

She believes the death was caused by the pressure put on Floyd by the officers, calling it "subdual restraint and compression."

WATCH coverage of the Derek Chauvin trial HERE

Court TV will be the only network with cameras in the courtroom and will provide live, gavel-to-gavel coverage. The entire trial will be on live TV as well as available online at CourtTV.com, and the Court TV app for Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android and Apple devices.

Find Court TV's full coverage of MN v. Derek Chauvin here.

Original story below

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin will resume Friday, with the chief medical examiner of Hennepin County expected to testify.

The trial is set to continue at 10:15 a.m. ET. If Dr. Andrew Baker takes the stand, he’ll continue the discussion regarding George Floyd’s cause of death.

Last year, Baker performed Floyd's autopsy and said the 46-year-old died from cardiac arrest and ruled the death a homicide. He said Floyd’s heart and lungs stopped amid “law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression."

Baker’s appearance would come a day after two other medical experts testified. Pulmonary expert Dr. Martin Tobin and emergency medicine expert Dr. Bill Smock both agreed that Floyd died due to a lack of oxygen after being restrained by officers on his stomach outside a Cup Foods.

"Mr. Floyd died from positional asphyxia. It is a fancy way of saying he died because he had no oxygen left in his body," said Dr. Smock on Thursday.

Though lab tests showed Floyd had low levels of methamphetamine and fentanyl in his system, Tobin said the drugs didn’t kill him.

"A healthy person subjected to what Mr. Floyd was subjected to would have died," Tobin testified on Thursday.

The defense team is focusing on the drugs in Floyd’s system, arguing that they and underlying medical issues led to the man’s death. Prosecutors say Floyd was killed by Chauvin who pressed his knee on the man’s neck for more than nine minutes as he cried for help.

Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's death. The other officers involved in the incident are also facing charges, though their trials will be at a later date.

WATCH coverage of the Derek Chauvin trial HERE

Court TV will be the only network with cameras in the courtroom and will provide live, gavel-to-gavel coverage. The entire trial will be on live TV as well as available online at CourtTV.com, and the Court TV app for Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android and Apple devices.

Find Court TV's full coverage of MN v. Derek Chauvin here.