Court record: Chauvin to be sentenced June 16 in Floyd death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota court has set a June sentencing date for Derek Chauvin, who was convicted of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

Online court records say Chauvin will be sentenced on June 16 at 1:30 p.m., by Judge Peter Cahill, the Hennepin County judge who oversaw the trial.

Chauvin, 45, was convicted Tuesday of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter for pressing his knee against Floyd's neck.

Under Minnesota statutes, he'll only be sentenced on the most serious one — second-degree murder.

The max he would face is likely 30 years, but he could get less.

According to The Associated Press, for someone with no criminal record like Chauvin under Minnesota sentencing guidelines, the presumptive sentence for second-degree murder would be 12 1/2 years.

The AP reported that sentencing could be between 10 years and eight months or 15 years by a judge and "still be within the advisory guideline range."