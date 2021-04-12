Prosecutors: Boy shot by police in Chicago was with man who fired gun

CHICAGO (AP) — Prosecutors say a young man who was with a 13-year-old boy fatally shot by a Chicago police officer last month fired the rounds that drew the officer's attention.

Prosecutors said Saturday that 21-year-old Ruben Roman is seen on video firing the weapon that brought police to the Little Village neighborhood on the night of March 29.

Prosecutors say he and 13-year-old Adam Toledo fled the scene together, with officers in pursuit.

They say Roman was arrested as another officer chased Toledo, who was holding a gun when the officer shot him.

According to The Associated Press, prosecutors said that the gun matched the spent cartridge casings found in the area where Roman was firing.

The Chicago Tribune reported the video of what transpired that night had not been publicly released.

According to the newspaper, Roman's lawyer Assistant Public Defender Courtney Smallwood, said Roman is not responsible for Toledo’s death, noting that police allegedly recovered it from Toledo.

Roman was ordered held on a $150,000 bond on charges of child endangerment and gun possession.