Americans Marks, Moore, Andino advance to surfing quarterfinals in Tokyo

Three Americans are set to compete in the first-ever Olympic surfing quarterfinals.

Kolohe Andino, Caroline Marks and Carissa Moore all won their respectively heats in Round 3 of the men's and women's competition in Tokyo on Monday — though Andino had to eliminate U.S. teammate John John Florence in a head-to-head matchup in the process.

Andino got out to an early lead and controlled most of heat two, but Florence put up a late push in the last couple minutes to keep things close. Andino's two highest-scoring waves totaled him a 14.83 while Florence earned an 11.60.

Next up for Andino is Japan's Kanoa Igarashi.

Florence, a two-time world champion who's said to be the most marketable surfer in the world, rushed a comeback from tearing his ACL to make the Olympic team. While Andino had advanced straight to Round 3, Florence had to compete in Round 2 in order to advance.

Marks defeated Japan's Mahina Maeda with a sky-high score of 15.33, the biggest score of the round on the women's side. She'll now face Costa Rican surfer Brisa Hennessy in the quarterfinals.

Moore, a four-time world champion, defeated Peru's Sofia Mulanovich with a 10.34. Next up is Brazil's Silvana Lima in the quarterfinals.

The men's quarterfinals begin at 6 p.m. ET Monday evening; the women start at 8:20 p.m. ET.