Americans shock Australia with last-second try to win bronze in women's rugby

The U.S. scored a last-second try to steal a 14-12 victory and win the bronze medal.
Andrew Nelles/USA Today
Americans celebrate winning bronze at the 2024 Paris Games.
The Americans stunned Australia, scoring a last-second try to steal a 14-12 victory and win the bronze medal in women's rugby at the 2024 Paris Games. View this story and more Olympics coverage here.

