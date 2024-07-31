The Americans stunned Australia, scoring a last-second try to steal a 14-12 victory and win the bronze medal in women's rugby at the 2024 Paris Games. View this story and more Olympics coverage here.
Americans shock Australia with last-second try to win bronze in women's rugby
The U.S. scored a last-second try to steal a 14-12 victory and win the bronze medal.
