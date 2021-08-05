Watch
Aussie teen Keegan Palmer takes historic gold, USA's Cory Juneau nabs bronze in skateboard park final

Posted at 6:09 PM, Aug 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-05 00:56:49-04

FINALS RESULTS

Australian teen Keegan Palmer on Thursday claimed the first skateboarding men's park gold medal in history.

An 18-year-old who was born in San Diego but moved Down Under at an early age and turned pro at 14, Palmer entered the competition ranked No. 7 in the world.

In the hugely entertaining and suspenseful final at the Tokyo Olympics, American 21-year-old Cory Juneau worked his way up from the eighth and final spot in qualifying to snag bronze. Juneau, a bronze medalist the the 2017 X Games, also was born in San Diego.

The silver medal went to one of the "old men" in the field, 26-year-old Pedro Barros of Brazil. .

The top qualifier was Brazil's Luiz Francisco, a 21-year-old who won silver at the 2019 World Skate Championships, but he finished just off the podium in fourth.

