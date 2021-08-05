Aussie teen Keegan Palmer takes historic gold, USA's Cory Juneau nabs bronze in skateboard park final

FINALS RESULTS

Australian teen Keegan Palmer on Thursday claimed the first skateboarding men's park gold medal in history.

An 18-year-old who was born in San Diego but moved Down Under at an early age and turned pro at 14, Palmer entered the competition ranked No. 7 in the world.

In the hugely entertaining and suspenseful final at the Tokyo Olympics, American 21-year-old Cory Juneau worked his way up from the eighth and final spot in qualifying to snag bronze. Juneau, a bronze medalist the the 2017 X Games, also was born in San Diego.

The silver medal went to one of the "old men" in the field, 26-year-old Pedro Barros of Brazil. .

The top qualifier was Brazil's Luiz Francisco, a 21-year-old who won silver at the 2019 World Skate Championships, but he finished just off the podium in fourth.