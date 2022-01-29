Barty wins drought-breaking Australian Open women's title

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Ash Barty has won the Australian Open women's final in straight sets against Danielle Collins to end a 44-year drought for Aussies at their home Grand Slam tournament.

Barty won the first set with one service break but was down 5-1 in the second set after dropping serve in the second and sixth games.

Collins had two chances to serve for the set but was broken both times. Barty dominated after taking it to a tiebreaker.

Barty is the first Australian to win a singles title here since Chris O’Neil in 1978.

She also now has major titles on three surfaces, adding the hard court in Melbourne to her win on grass at Wimbledon and on clay at the French Open.