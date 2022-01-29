Watch
Barty wins drought-breaking Australian Open women's title

Tertius Pickard/AP
Ash Barty of Australia holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup after defeating Danielle Collins of the U.S in the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
Ash Barty
Posted at 10:52 AM, Jan 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-29 13:54:21-05

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Ash Barty has won the Australian Open women's final in straight sets against Danielle Collins to end a 44-year drought for Aussies at their home Grand Slam tournament.

Barty won the first set with one service break but was down 5-1 in the second set after dropping serve in the second and sixth games.

Collins had two chances to serve for the set but was broken both times. Barty dominated after taking it to a tiebreaker.

Barty is the first Australian to win a singles title here since Chris O’Neil in 1978.

She also now has major titles on three surfaces, adding the hard court in Melbourne to her win on grass at Wimbledon and on clay at the French Open.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
