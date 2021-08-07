British diver leaves Tokyo in stitches, and with a gold medal

How do Olympic divers pass the time on the pool deck during competition?

Consulting coaches and breaking down their previous dive, maybe? Visualizing their next attempt, perhaps? Knitting a sweater or scarf? Wait. What?

Yes, that’s what British diving legend Tom Daley has been doing during long waits between dives at the Tokyo Games. The 27-year-old was spotted knitting near the diving pool in between rounds. He’s knitted sweaters, scarfs and even a little “cozy” for his Olympic gold medal.

"It has been such a great distraction for me to be mindful," he said, adding that he was making a scarf for a toy that one of the officials had.

SEE MORE: Tom Daley, Matty Lee win gold in men's synchro 10m platform

Daley won his long-sought Olympic gold medal at his fourth Games with a victory in the men's 10- meter synchronized platform diving with teammate Matty Lee.

"The one thing that has kept me sane throughout this whole process is my love for knitting, crocheting and all things stitching," Daley said on an Instagram post in which he revealed his medal “cozy.”

View social media post: https://www.instagram.com/p/CR0ciqMIOIJ

He also showed off a special sweater he knitted to commemorate his Tokyo Games experienced and modeled it on a YouTube post.

View social media post: https://youtu.be/l-x1esi2BV0

Information from Reuters was used in this report.