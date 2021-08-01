Watch
SportsOlympics

Actions

Caeleb Dressel sprints to third individual gold in 50m freestyle

items.[0].image.alt
Getty Images
Getty Images
Caeleb Dressel closed out a perfect three-for-three performance in individual events at the Tokyo Olympics with a gold medal in the men's 50 freestyle.
Caeleb Dressel sprints to third individual gold in 50m freestyle
Posted at 6:22 PM, Jul 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-31 21:38:32-04

Caeleb Dressel made good on every bit of his potential as an individual swimmer in Tokyo, winning the men's 50m freestyle to complete a three-for-three performance in his solo Olympic events.

Dressel swam the single length of the pool in 20.07, an Olympic record.

A pair of veterans followed Dressel for silver and bronze, 30-year-old Florent Manaudou of France and 32-year-old Brazilian Bruno Fratus. American Michael Andrew finished fourth.

Manadou's silver came .48 behind Dressel, a significant margin for the quickest of all swimming events.

Dressel has the potential for another medal, potentially another gold, later in the night in the men's 4x100m medley relay. Dressel will swim the butterfly leg.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
hometown heroes 300x200 promo.jpg

Nominate Your Hero Today