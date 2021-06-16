1 dead, 1 injured in small plane crash near Truckee

TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — One person has been found dead and another with injuries after a small airplane crashed in the Sierra Nevada near Truckee. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says the plane was reported down in Martis Valley at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday.

The Tahoe Truckee Airport website says the Cirrus SR20 went down after taking off.

The National Transportation Safety Board says an investigator is expected to arrive on the scene Wednesday morning. Cirrus SR20s are single-engine aircraft equipped with a parachute system that can be deployed during an emergency.