1 dead, 2 wounded in unrelated California police shootings

Jose Luis Magana/AP
Yellow crime tape blocks off an area. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Posted at 12:14 PM, Sep 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-29 15:14:05-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California police agencies have killed one person and wounded two others in unrelated shootings.

They occurred Tuesday in Los Angeles and San Diego counties. Authorities say California Highway Patrol officers fatally wounded someone at around 3:30 p.m. in the El Sereno area of Los Angeles.

In Vista north of San Diego, a sheriff's deputy shot and wounded a man armed with a knife and what turned out to be an air rifle.

The man is expected to survive.

And in San Diego, police wounded a man a witness says fired a gun at officers during a foot chase after police tried to stop his motorcycle.

