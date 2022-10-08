Watch Now
1 slain, 3 wounded in Berkeley, California, shooting

Posted at 3:45 PM, Oct 08, 2022
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — One person was killed, and three others were wounded in a shooting early Saturday near the University of California, Berkeley, police said.

None of those involved were UC Berkeley students, the university said.

The shooting followed an early morning fight near Telegraph and Durant avenues, the Berkeley Police Department said in a brief statement.

Multiple people fled, and officers were quickly on the scene, the department said.

Firefighters responded and took the injured to a hospital, where one later died, police said.

“The suspects, in this case, are currently still outstanding,” the statement said.

The police statement had no information about the identities of those involved.

The location is a commercial district of shops, eateries, other businesses, and some university buildings known as the south campus area.

“According to the City of Berkeley Police Department, no one involved in the incident is a UC Berkeley student,” a university community advisory said.

“We realize the proximity of this incident to campus and our residence halls may be disturbing to members of our community,” it added, providing a link to support services.

