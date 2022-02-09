Watch
11 San Francisco Bay Area counties to lift indoor mask order

File image of an N-95 mask for protection against COVID.
Posted at 2:54 PM, Feb 09, 2022
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Health officials say 11 San Francisco Bay Area counties will lift their mask requirements for vaccinated people in most indoor public settings beginning February 16. That's also the date the state plans to ends its indoor masking requirement for vaccinated people.

Officials said Tuesday that unvaccinated people over age 2 will continue to be required to wear masks in all indoor public settings. Everyone will still have to wear masks in schools, public transportation, nursing homes and other congregate living facilities.

Santa Clara County is the most populous in the Bay Area region with almost 2 million people and won’t lift its mask mandate next week.

