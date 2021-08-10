Watch
14-year-old becomes youngest to swim length of Lake Tahoe

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
A kayak on Lake Tahoe at Stateline, Nev., Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli))
Lake Tahoe
Posted at 5:16 PM, Aug 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-09 20:16:40-04

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A 14-year-old California boy has become the youngest person to swim the entire 21.3-mile length of Lake Tahoe and complete the alpine lake’s coveted Triple Crown.

The Tahoe Daily Tribune reports James Savage of Los Banos completed the trip in 12 hours on Aug. 1. He swam from Camp Richardson in South Lake Tahoe, California to the Hyatt Regency in Incline Village. He earlier completed the other two legs of the Lake Tahoe Triple Crown, all 10 miles or longer.

Savage and his mother, Jillian, agreed the physical training for the swim was easier than the mental endurance. But she says she never doubted he'd complete the trip.

