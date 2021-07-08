Watch
2 bodies found in wrecked car may be missing teens

Posted at 5:45 PM, Jul 07, 2021
WRIGHTWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say two bodies found in the wreckage of an SUV that plunged hundreds of feet off a cliff in the Angeles National Forest may be those a missing teenage couple that vanished last week.

The wrecked car was spotted Tuesday afternoon below the Angeles Crest Highway several miles west of Wrightwood. The bodies weren’t immediately identified but authorities say the car matched one that was carrying Sophia Rayanne Edwards and Ethan Manzano, both 19, who were last seen on July 1 on the Angeles Crest Highway.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

