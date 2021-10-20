2 dead, 2 injured in Los Angeles cannabis business fire

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two people are dead and two others are hospitalized with burns after an apparent cannabis business burned in Los Angeles.

Authorities say the remains of a man were found Tuesday in the gutted building and one of three burn victims who ran out during the fire on Monday has died.

One victim remains in critical condition and another is in serious condition.

A cadaver dog is being brought in to ensure there are no other victims in the ruins.

Fire Capt. Erik Scott says hash was found in the building and testing is continuing to determine whether THC or other substances are present.