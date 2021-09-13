2 fatally struck while arguing on Bay Area freeway lanes

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Two men were fatally struck on a San Francisco Bay Area freeway when they were standing in traffic lanes to argue about a crash.

The California Highway Patrol says the men were behind the wheels of two vehicles that collided on Interstate 80 in Berkeley early Sunday.

Investigators believe the men got out their cars, which were blocking traffic lanes, to argue when they were struck by a Mini Cooper.

The CHP says the driver of the Mini Cooper tried to swerve to avoid the vehicles but struck the men.

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the collision.