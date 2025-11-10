20 taken to hospitals after bus returning from church camp overturns on winding California road

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Twenty people were hospitalized, three with major injuries, after a bus carrying teens returning from a church camp overturned on a winding mountain road in Southern California, authorities said Monday.

The bus with 36 people aboard crashed Sunday night at a curve on State Route 330 near Running Springs, about 70 miles northeast of Los Angeles, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

First responders found the bus on its side, with passengers escaping through a roof hatch, said a fire department statement.

“A total of 26 patients, including three with major injuries, were treated. Of those, 20 were transported to area hospitals, all by ground ambulances,” the statement said. The others declined to be transported.

Fire department photos showed paramedics tending to patients, some wearing neck braces, seated in a triage area set up on the highway.

There was no fire or hazardous material exposure, the fire department said.

The bus, carrying adults and teens, was traveling downhill back to Orange County after a three-day youth retreat at Camp Nawakwa near the tiny community of Angelus Oaks in the San Bernardino Mountains, said Jarryd Gonzales, a spokesperson for the Diocese of Orange.

About 125 people, including teens, staff and volunteers from Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Santa Ana, participated in the event, he said. They were heading home in several vans and the bus that was involved in the accident.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to the first-responder agencies for their prompt and professional response in safely evacuating passengers and ensuring they received proper medical attention,” Gonzales said in a statement.

State Route 330 is a two-lane highway that curves along cliffsides and through forest areas near Running Springs at an elevation of about 6,100 feet.

The route was closed in both directions during the investigation, which was led by the California Highway Patrol.