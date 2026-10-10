27 years later, search for missing San Luis Obispo man continues in mountains east of Fresno

In early September 1999, Paul Head of San Luis Obispo left for a backpacking trip in the Sierra Nevada mountains and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

According to investigators, Head was last known to be camping with a friend at a remote lake in eastern Fresno County called Sportsman Lake.

Fresno County Sheriff’s Deputy Christian Curtice says Head experienced a “medical episode” just before his disappearance.

“He was last seen walking around the lake and basically disappeared into the woods. The other subject that was with him called 911 and a search was initiated at that time," Curtice explained. "The Fresno County Search and Rescue Team, they searched for several weeks, never finding Mr. Head's body or Mr. Head at all.”

Fresno County Sheriff's Office Head's campsite at Sportsman Lake.

Since then, Deputy Curtice says the Search and Rescue Team has returned to that area several times for training exercises, all while keeping an eye out for any sign that could lead them to Head.

With another training mission coming up, deputies visited San Luis Obispo County this week to check in with Head’s family and friends.

“So we just wanted to get some information back out there and let the family know that we are continuing to work that case, maybe generate some talk if anybody knows anything or has heard anything that we don't know about in the last several years, and basically make the public aware that we don't give up," Curtice said.

State of California Dept. of Justice Paul Matthew Head

Head was 32 years old when he disappeared. He was last seen on Sept. 8, 1999, wearing a gray sweatshirt and white shorts. He was believed to be barefoot when he walked away.

Anyone with information about Head’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Detective Javier Puente with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 600-8135.