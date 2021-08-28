Watch
3 California lawmakers out with coronavirus, surgery plans

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
FILE - In this April 28, 2020, file photo, Assemblyman Kevin McCarty, D-Sacramento, chairman of the budget subcommittee on education finance, puts on a face mask before a hearing on the financial impact of the coronavirus on public education in Sacramento, Calif. McCarty announced Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, that he has tested positive for the coronavirus but expects to return in time for the final two weeks of the 2020-2021 legislative session that ends Friday Sept. 10 .(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
Posted at 8:28 AM, Aug 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-28 11:28:08-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Two fully vaccinated members of the 80-member California Assembly are quarantining after testing positive for the coronavirus.

A third lawmaker plans to miss portions of the last two weeks of the legislative session as she prepares for surgery.

Republican Assemblywoman Janet Nguyen recently tested positive but has no symptoms.

She plans to return to the Legislature as soon as possible.

Democratic Assemblyman Kevin McCarty hopes to be back Monday after mild symptoms.

Democratic Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez will miss four days including the last day of the session as she prepares for breast cancer surgery.

Lawmakers will consider hundreds of bills before adjourning for the year on September 10.

