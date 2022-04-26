3-month-old San Jose baby kidnapped by stranger

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly kidnapped a 3-month-old baby in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The man walked into a home in San Jose around 1 p.m. Monday and left with the child, Brandon Cuellar.

The family does not recognize the suspect. Police released a video clip that shows the man walking down the sidewalk holding a baby carrier covered by a white blanket.

Authorities have not issued an Amber Alert because investigators do not have a vehicle description.

Brandon was last seen wearing a white long-sleeved onesie with dinosaurs