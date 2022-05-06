Watch
4 injured after car plunges off San Francisco cliff

AP
This photo provided by the San Francisco Fire Department shows a dark colored, four-door sedan that went over a cliff near Sutro Baths in San Francisco, Friday, May 6, 2022. Four people were injured when their car plummeted about 120 feet (40 yards) off the cliff in the pre-dawn darkness Friday, authorities said. (San Francisco Fire Department via AP)
Posted at 2:22 PM, May 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-06 17:22:25-04

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Four people were injured when their car plummeted about 120 feet off a San Francisco cliff in the pre-dawn darkness Friday.

The San Francisco Fire Department said in a statement that two of the people were critically injured and two were stable.

Fire officials rescued the four and transported them to a local hospital after responding to a report at 3 a.m. that a vehicle had driven over a cliff near the famed Sutro Baths.

It was unclear what caused the accident, the San Francisco Police Department said. It identified the four people as a 23-year-old man and three females ages 17, 19 and 22.

