4 killed in wrong-way crash on Southern California freeway

Four people were killed early Sunday in a wrong-way collision involving several vehicles on a freeway east of Los Angeles, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. in southbound lanes of State Route 71 in Chino Hills after several people called 911 to report a car traveling the wrong direction, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At least four vehicles were involved and at least one burst into flames, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Four people died at the scene, and at least one other person was transported to a hospital, authorities said.