Watch
NewsCalifornia News

Actions

6 charged with bid to smuggle arsenal to Mexican drug cartel

items.[0].image.alt
Associated Press
In this undated photo provided by the United States Department of Justice shows high-powered firearms and ammo. Six men have been charged with plotting to smuggle assault weapons and hundreds of thousands of rounds of ammunition, including .50-caliber armor-piercing bullets, to one of Mexico's most violent drug cartels, authorities announced Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. (USDOJ via AP)
High-powered Firearms and Ammo
Posted at 2:36 PM, Jan 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-25 17:36:45-05

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say six men have been charged with plotting to smuggle assault weapons and hundreds of thousands of rounds of ammunition to one of Mexico's most violent drug cartels.

The U.S. attorney's office says a man from Whittier, California led a ring that purchased weapons, gun parts, and ammo including armor-piercing bullets from Oregon, Nevada, and other states. Federal prosecutors say the men used drug money to buy weapons intended for the notorious Cártel Jalisco Nueva Generación.

Three pleaded not guilty last week in Los Angeles to conspiracy to violate export laws and other charges.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NLW_480x360.png