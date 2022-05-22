Watch
6 hurt when bull escapes Northern California rodeo arena

Posted at 4:35 PM, May 22, 2022
REDDING, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say several people were injured when a bull jumped a fence and escaped an arena during a popular Northern California rodeo.

The escape occurred Friday during the final section of the Redding Rodeo’s bull riding event.

The bull leapt over a fence then ran through a crowd of spectators and across a parking lot before it was captured near a bridge about a half mile from the arena.

At least six people were treated for minor injuries.

The incident occurred on the third day of the four-day annual rodeo.

